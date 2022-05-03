Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

MMX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.12 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Maverix Metals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,763,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 499,070 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 399,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 187,546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

