MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Short Interest Update

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,700 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 280,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMKF remained flat at $$40.50 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $40.50.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co operates a chain of drug stores and pharmacies in Japan. As of June 30, 2020, it operated through a network of 1,726 stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co was founded in 1932 and is based in Matsudo, Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.