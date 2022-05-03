Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lowered by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3,826.3% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 45,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 44,462 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,753,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 67,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,741 shares of company stock valued at $176,434,165 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

Shares of MA traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $359.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,354. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $350.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

