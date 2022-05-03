Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges

Masari (MSR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Masari has a total market cap of $206,525.21 and $708.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

