MAS Advisors LLC Takes $8.04 Million Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 5.9% of MAS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,260 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,170,000 after purchasing an additional 258,068 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,017,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,485,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,946,000 after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,183,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 117,515 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.40. 5,182,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.09. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.59 and a 1-year high of $113.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

