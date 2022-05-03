MAS Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 605,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 153,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 326,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,712. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.52.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.