MAS Advisors LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,942,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,735,402. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49.
