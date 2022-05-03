MAS Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 366,988 Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 366,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,000. Broadmark Realty Capital comprises approximately 2.5% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MAS Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Broadmark Realty Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $144,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. 920,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,456. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRMK shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

