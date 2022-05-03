Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 403 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $119.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

