Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMBS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 183.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 557,270 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 54.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Rambus by 1,782.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,970 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 826.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 139,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 124,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,876 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $33.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

