Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVAV. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.04. 2,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,614. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2,856.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

