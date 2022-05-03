Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 730 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 55.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 586,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Barclays raised their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

In other SM Energy news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,870,980.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.