Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 2,365 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.17. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

