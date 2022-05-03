Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 163 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ManTech International by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124,797 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.73. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

