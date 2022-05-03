Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLI stock opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The firm had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $374,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

