Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $55,647,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,410 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 942,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 925,687 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,904,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $4,121,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 526,380 shares of company stock worth $8,184,957 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PTEN stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

