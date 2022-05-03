Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Unity Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,315,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.52. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

