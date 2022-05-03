Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.54 Million Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.06% of Independent Bank worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

