Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Matson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Matson by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Matson by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in Matson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Matson by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MATX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE:MATX opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.25.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $41,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $375,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,437 shares of company stock worth $4,518,297 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

