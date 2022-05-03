Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,581 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 761,953 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 523,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 406,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 791.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after purchasing an additional 333,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.