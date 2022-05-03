Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 457 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 176,543 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simply Good Foods (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.