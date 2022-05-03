Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 1,904 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

EGHT opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,862 shares of company stock valued at $320,772 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

