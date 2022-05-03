Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.71 ($2.88).

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKS. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 215 ($2.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

LON:MKS traded down GBX 1.15 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 137.75 ($1.72). The stock had a trading volume of 10,368,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 196.49. The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 91.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.29).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

