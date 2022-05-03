Marathon Oil (MRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,754,000 after buying an additional 998,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 851,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,401,000 after acquiring an additional 627,634 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

