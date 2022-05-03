MannKind (MNKD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.97.

In other MannKind news, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MannKind by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,607 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,166,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 582,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MannKind by 405.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 524,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 420,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MannKind by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 169,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 66,377 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

About MannKind (Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.