Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Down 31.2% in April

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,456,100 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the March 31st total of 3,569,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAWHF remained flat at $$1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.54.
Man Wah Company Profile (Get Rating)
