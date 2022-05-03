Main Street Research LLC Takes $316,000 Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,685,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,872,000 after purchasing an additional 840,902 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after purchasing an additional 691,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,730,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,209,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Cowen decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.46.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.94. The stock had a trading volume of 524,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,176. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

