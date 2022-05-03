Main Street Research LLC Sells 72 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Main Street Research LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.79. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

