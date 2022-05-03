Main Street Research LLC Reduces Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,778 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,854,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $83.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.84.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

