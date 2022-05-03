Main Street Research LLC Purchases 1,287 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 157,918 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.86. 1,165,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $535.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.84. The company has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.97.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,868 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

