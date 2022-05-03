Main Street Research LLC Makes New $25.92 Million Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,923,000. Anthem makes up about 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anthem by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 104,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Anthem by 43.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $416,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.64.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.48. 831,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,227. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

