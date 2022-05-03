Main Street Research LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,596. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $203.71 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

