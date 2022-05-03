Main Street Research LLC Has $511,000 Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NetEase by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NetEase by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 670,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,540,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NetEase by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 990,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,032. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $120.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.15.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

