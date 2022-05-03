LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives $807.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $807.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €780.00 ($821.05) to €790.00 ($831.58) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($800.00) to €820.00 ($863.16) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €807.00 ($849.47) to €826.00 ($869.47) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($715.79) to €700.00 ($736.84) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

LVMUY traded down $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $127.40. The company had a trading volume of 174,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,815. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $119.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.46 and its 200 day moving average is $151.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

