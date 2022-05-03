Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$14.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.57.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

TSE LUN opened at C$11.72 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.30.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 11.1899997 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,331.50. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.