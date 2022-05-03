Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $363.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNDNF. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$42.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.