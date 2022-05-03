Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LUMN opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 19,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

