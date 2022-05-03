Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.20.

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,756 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,150 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.53. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

