Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LZAGY traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.98. 98,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $86.31.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

LZAGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.