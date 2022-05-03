Lisk Price Tops $1.74 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00004621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $224.64 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032866 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

