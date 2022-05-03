Linde (NYSE:LIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $352.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $360.47.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $313.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.02 and its 200-day moving average is $318.23. Linde has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $160.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

