Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Tops One Day Volume of $129,475.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $129,475.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.02 or 0.00260863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014898 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002869 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

