Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Down 34.4% in April

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the March 31st total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 178,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASG. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,986,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,604,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 151,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,287,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 201,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 357,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

