Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Down 34.4% in April

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the March 31st total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 178,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $10.20.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.