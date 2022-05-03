Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $304.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners boosted its position in Lennox International by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Lennox International by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Lennox International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.74. 275,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,578. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $210.90 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.35.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

