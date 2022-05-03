Landbox Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $55,980.69 and $21.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.46 or 0.00219452 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002032 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 264.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038813 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00436206 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,292.38 or 1.85240548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.