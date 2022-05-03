L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

LHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $235.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.50. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

