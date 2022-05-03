L. Dyson Dryden Sells 10,461 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 10,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $172,606.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 947,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,631,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

L. Dyson Dryden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, L. Dyson Dryden sold 17,333 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $285,994.50.

On Thursday, April 21st, L. Dyson Dryden sold 2,046 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $33,267.96.

On Tuesday, April 19th, L. Dyson Dryden sold 20,837 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $334,017.11.

On Tuesday, April 5th, L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $107,584.00.

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.06. 204,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,997. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $765.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.20. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $654,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

