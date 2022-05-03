KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 316,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KVHI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,605. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KVH Industries news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $92,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,050 shares of company stock worth $46,561. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the second quarter worth $577,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 29.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 74,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 35.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KVHI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KVH Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KVH Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

KVH Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

