Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of KURA opened at $14.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $997.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.39. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $27.54.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 822,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

