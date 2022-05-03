K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.02 ($21.08).

SDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.16) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.32) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of SDF stock traded down €0.49 ($0.52) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €31.70 ($33.37). 993,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of €27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €9.14 ($9.62) and a 52 week high of €36.45 ($38.37). The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 2.07.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

